BOYS' BASKETBALL: Panthers catch fire, win Tennessee tourney

The Jackson County boys’ basketball team hopes the 2019 portion of its season goes the way it closed out 2018.
Playing in the three-day King of the Smokies tournament in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, the Panthers (9-5) beat Pisgah (Ala.) 65-62 on Thursday, Seymour (Tenn.) 59-43 on Friday and closed with a 65-51 win over Madison (N.C.) Saturday in the championship. The team returns to action against rival East Jackson on Friday.
“The team is definitely excited and proud of their performance,” Panther coach Chuck Butler said. “It was an ideal way to close out 2018. Hopefully, we can ride the momentum into region play against East Jackson on Friday.”
Kalib Clinton earned tournament MVP honors at Pigeon Forge, while Cam Shaw and Chase Daniel were both named to the all-tournament team.
Clinton started off with one of his biggest offensive nights of the season, leading Jackson County with 32 points in the win over Pisgah while Cam Shaw added 14 and Kedric Zimmer finished with 12 points on four 3-pointers.
“It was a good first day of the tourney,” Butler said. “After a four-hour trip, to jump out and play a game is a challenge. It took us a while to get into the flow of the game, but the guys responded well.”
Jackson County built multiple leads of eight to 10 points over Pisgah, but Pisgah kept itself in the game with its 3-point shooting.
“The guys weathered the storm, though, and got the win,” Butler said.
Clinton scored 23 points in the Friday win over Seymour, and Shaw finished with 16 points. Butler praised the Panthers’ defensive effort.
“We did a great job of stopping drives and forcing them to have to execute and did a great job of controlling tempo … Chase Daniel played great on defense in the paint and protected our basket in our press,” Butler said.
Shaw scored 26 points in the championship win over Madison and Clinton added 16, but it was again the team’s defense that led the way.
“We did a great job of playing with a lot of effort,” Butler said. “We played a good shooting team and our defense never allowed them to get into any kind of rhythm. Cam (Shaw) played the point great facilitating the offense … He made some great decisions on drives, scoring and finding our shooters spotted up as well.”
