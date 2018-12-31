Coming off an uncharacteristic third-place showing at the Smoky Mountain Duals in Tennessee, the Jefferson wrestling team took a runner-up finish at another out-of-state tournament.
The Dragons went 8-1 to place second at the Friday-Saturday Deep South Bayou Duals in Gonzales, Louisiana. Jefferson fell to Holy Cross 31-27 in the finals.
The Dragons opened with wins over St. Michael the Archangel (72-10), Wakulla High School (37-25), Catholic (58-19), Sulphur (68-12) and St. Louis (51-27) on Friday to win its pool.
Jefferson then defeated Archbishop Shaw (60-15), West Forsyth (50-23) and Jesuit (59-22) in the championship bracket to earn the finals pairing with Holy Cross.
Dragon westlers going undefeated in the two-day event were Tyson Thurmond (113 and 120), Ian Statia (138 and 145), Nolan Sorrow (152) and Mason Corbett (170 and 182).
Jefferson will return to action next Wednesday at Dacula at 5 p.m. before the Jan. 11-12 Area 8-AAA duals at Jackson County.
