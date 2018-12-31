Look back on the year that was in BC sports

The 2018 calendar sports year has come and gone. Tears were shed, memories were made, and high-schoolers made the most of their opportunities both on and off the field.
For the Banks County High School athletes, 2018 saw new, unchartered territory be conquered by the athletes and respected teams. Though a state championship wasn’t clinched by any team, the accomplishments that were achieved can’t be understated.
From new and old faces, to new coaches, to deep playoff runs, the Leopard faithful and community has a lot to be proud of over the last 12 months. Here are the top-six moments of the 2018 Banks County High School sports year.
Softball
The Banks County High School softball team followed up a third-place finish in 2017 with a runner-up finish in 2018. The Leopards didn’t repeat as Region 8-AA champions, but that didn’t stop them from making a run in Columbus. The Leopards finished the 2018 season with a 29-10 record.
The road in Columbus, though, started in Homer when the Leopards needed three games to eliminate Bremen. In the second round, the Leopards became road warriors and swept No. 1-ranked Rockmart to make it to Columbus.
The Leopards had a lot of power in the lineup and a stout junior on the mound to help pave the way to Columbus. Jaycie Bowen led the team with 61 hits including 11 homers, 16 doubles and drove home 44 RBIs. Tybee Denton had 11 homers, too, plus 44 RBIs. On the mound, though, Denton was near unhittable in stretches. She won 24 games, recorded 341 strikeouts and had a 1.77 ERA. Opponents’ batting average against Denton, .156. Madison Cronic, Jill Martinet, Kya Santiago and Jewels Ayers combined for 12 homers and 174 hits. Cronic and Martinet had 49 hits apiece.
Girls’ Basketball
No, it wasn’t a Class AA state championship, but the Leopards capped off a 25-win season with a trip to the Elite Eight. The deep playoff run was started with the Leopards winning the Region 8-AA championship. The region championship was the first for the program since 1980. The Leopards defeated Elbert County for the title.
During the tournament, the Leopards played all three playoff games at home. Graduated-Leopard Allison Smith dropped 25 points in the team’s first-round win over Pepperell. In the second round, the Leopards’ defense smothered KIPP Atlanta with a 70-28 win. Smith, again, had a monster game, scoring 27 points. Maddie Thomas had 17 points in the win.
The run ended against Laney in the Elite Eight. But, for four departing seniors: Smith, Lauren Shedd, Morgan Lyons and Melinda Garrison, the 2018 Leopards’ run in the Class AA playoffs was a great way to cap off their Leopard career.
Boys’ Basketball
The Leopards had lost to Elbert County two times during the regular season. In the third and final meeting of the season, the Leopards saved, arguably, their best performance of last season to win their second-straight Region 8-AA championship.
The win gave the Leopards their 24th victory of the season. They won 25 games total. Carl Cleveland scored 26 points in the title game, and he averaged over 24 points per game in the region tournament.
Tennis
Though the 2018 season didn’t end with a state championship, both Banks County High School tennis teams made deep runs into the Class AA state tournament. The boys’ team fell to Benedictine in the Elite Eight. The girls’ team fell to Screven County.
Amelia Lyons closed out her Leopard career with the lone win for the girls’ team. Both teams’ run to the Elite Eight is the farthest either team had ever gone. They also collected the most wins in program history for a season in 2018.
Track and Field
The boys’ team didn’t have a person competing during Saturday’s running finals, but the team managed to garner enough points in field events to finish fourth out of 40 teams in Class AA.
Griffin Stephens (3,200-meter run) and Jackson Ramey (discus) finished second in their events. Hunter Cochran (3,200-meter run) and Sean Hall (pole vault) finished third in their events. Jimmy Cochran (1,600-meter run) finished fourth. Wes Ledford (triple jump) and A.J. Davidson (pole vault) finished eighth. All of these competitors made the podium for Banks County.
Wrestling
Terrance Walker (195 pounds) finished third in the GHSA State Championships for the Leopards. He was joined by teammate Zack Dean (220 pounds) on the podium in Macon. Dean finished fourth in his weight class.
