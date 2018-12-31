Five Jackson County wrestlers place at Alexander tournament

Five Jackson County wrestlers found their way to the podium Saturday at an individual tournament at Alexander.
Joey Sosebee (106), Kaden Andreasen (160) and Aiden Giroux (182) all placed third, while Nathan McArter (132) and Jonathan Fountain (285) both took fifth.
“This was another tough tournament,” coach Jason Powers said. “This one required a lot of mental endurance as well. The tournament lasted for a really long time and required kids to sit around for a while before they had to wrestle again. That always makes wrestling even more difficult.”
The caliber of wrestlers didn’t make things easier, either.
“On top of that this competition was extremely tough and if you lost before the semifinals you couldn’t get better than fifth place,” Powers said. “I think it was a valuable experience for our kids and I definitely think we got better. We wrestled some top-notch competition and our kids rose to the occasion.”
Jackson County will move on to a duals tournament Saturday at Oglethorpe County in advance of the Area 8-AAA duals Jan. 11-12.
