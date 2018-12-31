After a 1-1 start to the season, the Commerce Tigers have lost 11 games in a row. The lone win on the season came on Nov. 30.
The Tigers dropped three games last week to Athens-area schools. The Tigers dropped a close, five-point game to Athens Christian on Saturday, 72-67. Prince Avenue defeated Commerce 48-41 last Friday, and Athens Academy defeated Commerce 63-46 last Thursday.
Creed Dunbar and Jalen Dorsey were the only players to reach double figures against Prince Avenue. Dunbar scored 12 points. Dorsey scored 11 points. As a team, the Tigers went 13 of 46 from the field. The Tigers scored five points in the first quarter, 17 points in the second, six in the third and 13 in the fourth.
Dunbar and Dorsey were also the only players to reach double figures against Athens Academy. Dunbar scored 15 points and Dorsey scored 10 points. Dorsey also had 11 rebounds.
The Tigers begin region play this weekend. Both games are on the road. The team travels to George Walton Academy on Friday and Hebron Christian Academy on Saturday.
BOYS' BASKETBALL: Tigers’ winless streak continues
