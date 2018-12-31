GIRLS' BASKETBALL: CHS up to eight wins after tourney

Going into Christmas, the Commerce Tiger girls’ basketball team had lost three of four games.
After Christmas, the Tigers suffered another loss. This time, an 11-point loss to Athens Academy. But the Tigers righted the ship last Friday and Saturday and moved the season win total to eight after wins over Prince Avenue and Athens Christian in the Athens Christmas Classic.
In Saturday’s 58-35 win over Athens Christian, Bryanna Sanders dropped 17 points. Maggie Mullis scored 15 points.
Friday’s win was against the defending Region 8-A champions Prince Avenue. The Tigers won 38-31. Jeanece Smith led the scoring with 13 points. Sanders added 12 points. Mullis dropped nine points.
Next weekend, the Tigers open region play with road games at George Walton Academy and Hebron Christian Academy.
