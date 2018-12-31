GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Jackson Co. closes tournament with victory

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Monday, December 31. 2018
The Jackson County girls’ basketball team managed to close a holiday tournament with a little holiday cheer.
The Panthers (4-11) beat Wilkinson County 50-37 Saturday on the final day of the Monterrey Christmas Tourney in Evans after dropping their first two games. The victory snapped an eight-game losing streak.
“We made shots (Saturday) that we had missed all week,” Jackson County coach Monty McClure said. “We played with a lot of passion and energy.”
Sydney Hayes led the Panthers with 17 points, followed by Carson Anderson (14 points) and Bailee Bejin (10 points).
“We lost Meghan Sorrels to injury (Friday) and had some girls step up,” McClure said.
The Panthers opened with a 51-36 loss Thursday to tournament-host Evans and then fell to Baldwin 79-29 Friday.
In the loss to Evans, Anderson led Jackson County with 13 points.
“We really struggled to make shots,” coach Monty McClure said. “(We) played hard and competed, but had a rough day from the field.”
Hayes led Jackson County with 10 points in the lopsided loss to Baldwin.
The Panthers return to action Friday (7 p.m.) at home against rival East Jackson.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.