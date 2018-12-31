GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Jefferson girls go 2-1 in Florida

The Jefferson girls’ basketball team won two of three at a tournament in Florida last week, suffering only its second loss of the season during the three-day event.
Playing in the Innisfree Basketball Classic in Pensacola, the Dragons (13-2) opened with a 68-32 rout of Navarre (Fla.) Thursday and then beat Ft. Zumwalt West (Mo.) 60-57 Friday. Jefferson fell handily in its tournament finale Saturday, losing to Boyd County (Ky.) 74-33.
Natalia Bolden poured in 23 points in the win over Navarre, while Livi Blackstock added 16 and Deshona Gaither scored 10.
Blackstock then led Jefferson with 19 points against Ft. Zumwalt West, followed by Courtney Kidd (15 points) and Gaither (13 points).
Jefferson will host Hart County Friday at 7 p.m. as the Region 8-AAA schedule resumes.
