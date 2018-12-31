GIRLS' BASKETBALL: East Jackson girls close tourney with loss

The East Jackson girls' basketball team (4-11) lost to Stephens County 45-38 Saturday to close the Christmas in Commerce tournament hosted by East Jackson. The game was tied 37-37 with four minutes left.
“We actually executed so much better than when we scrimmaged them to start the year and we showed we have improved more but we lack the mental toughness to buckle down in the big moments and make that big play,” coach Donnie Byrom said. “All three of our leading scorers had chances to make shots in the last four minutes and all came up short.”
Abbie Howington and Haven Rollins each scored 12 points to lead the Eagles. Whitehead finished with 10. Howington also had eight boards.
“I am proud of how hard Abbie has worked to lead us in rebounds but that is a lot to ask from your shooting guard,” Byrom said.
Byrom also noted other performances.
“I was proud of the efforts of Natalie Vargo playing hurt and Brynna Cozzens to shut down any inside game Stephens tried,” Byrom said.
East Jackson travels to rival Jackson County Friday (7 p.m.) as region play resumes.
