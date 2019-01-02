Two members of the board of commissioners and two members of the board of education have been sworn in to serve another term.
Probate Judge Helen Hewell conducted the swearing-in ceremony on Thursday.
Those sworn in to the BOC are: Danny Maxwell and Sammy Reece, both of whom were re-elected by facing opposition in the election in 2018.
Also sworn in were BOE members: Mark Stroud and Shane Roberts.
Roberts was re-elected to serve another four-year term, while Stroud is replacing Rob Boswell, who did not seek re-election.
See this week's issue of the Banks County News for photos from the swearing-in ceremony.
Elected officials sworn in
