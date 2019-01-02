Elected officials sworn in

Wednesday, January 2. 2019
Two members of the board of commissioners and two members of the board of education have been sworn in to serve another term.
Probate Judge Helen Hewell conducted the swearing-in ceremony on Thursday.
Those sworn in to the BOC are: Danny Maxwell and Sammy Reece, both of whom were re-elected by facing opposition in the election in 2018.
Also sworn in were BOE members: Mark Stroud and Shane Roberts.
Roberts was re-elected to serve another four-year term, while Stroud is replacing Rob Boswell, who did not seek re-election.

See this week's issue of the Banks County News for photos from the swearing-in ceremony.
