Peggy Weaver (12-30-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Wednesday, January 2. 2019
Peggy G. Weaver, 53, wife of the late Dennis M. Weaver, died Sunday, December 30, 2018.

Born in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Hubert Greene and Nellie Ruth Casey Greene. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Brent Weaver. Peggy retired from Peterson Spring.

Survivors include her children, Eva (Danielle) Cowart, Comer, and Samuel D. (Keisha) Weaver, Hull; siblings, Ginga Cullison, Winterville, Ed Greene, Danielsville, Bobby Greene, Hull, Jonell Bryant, Neese; and six grandchildren, Keelei Cowart, Kaiden Cowart, Kayleigh Cowart, Kentavious Hughes, Keion Pittard and Mekhi weaver.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 3, at 3 p.m. at Lord & Stephens Danielsville Chapel with the Rev. Janice Loggins officiating. Burial will follow at Danielsville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 prior to the service at the funeral home.

Lord & Stephens Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
