TUCKER - Jeannie K. Tucker, 62, passed away December 31, 2018.
Jeannie was a bus driver for Walton County Public Schools. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ronald Lee and Betty Lou Montgomery Kells.
Survivors include her husband of 21 years, Kenneth A. Tucker; children, Melissa Davis, Monroe, Michael and Samantha Lewis, Monroe, and Tamara and Joshua Jones, Winder; 13 grandchildren; brothers, Eddie Lee Kells, Lawrenceville, and Steven Kells, Dawsonville; and sister, Susan Hughes, Acworth.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 4, in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens in Winder.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 3, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com
Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Monroe, is in charge of arrangements.
Jeannie Tucker (12-31-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry