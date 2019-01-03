Basketball: Local teams set to start region play

The Winder-Barrow, Apalachee and Bethlehem Christian Academy basketball teams are getting set to enter the critical stretch of their schedules as all six squads will be opening up region play over the next week.
The Winder-Barrow and Apalachee teams will open GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA play Friday as the Winder-Barrow teams host Lanier at 7 and 8:30 p.m. while Apalachee’s teams travel to Dacula for 6 and 7:30 p.m. starts.
The Bulldoggs and Wildcats will then square off with each other Saturday at Apalachee. The girls will tip off at 5 p.m. followed by the boys. The teams also have region contests scheduled Tuesday as Winder-Barrow will visit Habersham Central for 5:30 and 7 p.m. starts and Apalachee will travel to Gainesville for 6 and 7:30 p.m. tips.
The Lady Bulldoggs (9-5) enter region play on a four-game winning streak and are coming off winning the Christmas in Commerce holiday tournament at East Jackson last week. Winder-Barrow knocked off Discovery 64-51 on Saturday for the championship as senior Chellia Watson scored 29 points and had 6 assists, while Taniyah Parrish had a huge double-double with 19 points and 16 rebounds.
The Lady Bulldoggs started the tournament last Thursday with a 57-29 rout of Stephens County. Watson had 13 points, 5 assists and 7 rebounds. Parrish had 9 points and 10 boards, while Daisia Stillwell scored 9 points. Winder-Barrow had another blowout win Friday, dispatching Monroe Area, 68-23, behind Watson’s 25-point, 5-assist effort. Stillwell added 12 points and 10 rebounds as eight different Winder-Barrow players scored.
The Winder-Barrow boys (5-9) went 0-3 in the East Jackson tournament. They opened up with an 88-82 loss to Stephens County last Thursday, despite a 27-point effort from Tyreek Perkins. Brandon Bannis added 18 points and Isaiah Nelson-Ododa had 14 in the loss.
The Bulldoggs struggled mightily Friday, shooting just 16-of-62 (26 percent) from the field as they were routed by Monroe Area, 80-50.
On Saturday, Winder-Barrow dropped a 51-49 decision to Northview. The Bulldoggs led 47-41 with 2:30 remaining in the game, but came up empty-handed on three straight possessions as the Titans went on a 7-0 run and went 4-for-4 from the free throw line down the stretch to rally for the win.
Meanwhile, both Apalachee teams went 1-2 last week in the annual Sweet South Classic at Morgan County, including losses to the host school last Thursday. The Wildcat boys (7-7) hung in close with the perennial powerhouse Bulldog boys, but fell 72-61. Brayson Hayes had 12 points and AJ Millbrooks scored 11.
After a 66-60 overtime loss to Luella on Friday, the Wildcats bounced back Saturday with a 58-53 win over Stephenson. Millbrooks led the way with 19 points and 5 steals, while Hayes continued his solid play with 18 points.
The Lady Wildcats bounced back from a 64-35 loss to Morgan County to defeat Walnut Grove 48-46 on Friday, before being routed by Luella 63-46 on Saturday.
In GISA action, Bethlehem Christian’s teams will get one final non-region tune-up Friday at Hebron Christian in 6 and 7:30 p.m. tipoffs. They then will open their Region 4-AAA slate Tuesday as they’ll host rival Loganville Christian. The girls will tip off at 6 p.m., followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m.
The Lady Knights (7-6) are coming off a pair of losses in last week’s holiday tournament at George Walton Academy, where they fell 70-27 to Oconee County on Thursday and 43-39 to George Walton on Friday.
The BCA boys (12-2) were off last week and haven’t played since Dec. 21, when they beat Southwest Atlanta Christian 60-49.
