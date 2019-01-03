'Jim' Freemon (01-01-19)

WINDER - Dr. James "Jim" Franklin Freemon, 86, late of Winder, died peacefully on January 1, 2019, at the Fountains of Franklin in Franklin, Tenn. He was born in Lawrenceburg, Tenn. on August 20, 1932.
Jim opened the first children's dentistry practice in Alabama and was one of the first periodontists to graduate from the University of Tennessee. He was a longtime resident of Florence, Ala. and retired in Winder, after a long career. He was proud of his status as a grandmaster bridge player who prevailed in many national bridge tournaments. Jim was a Gideon and a Rotarian. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Bessie Mae Johnson Freemon and Noble Lenoir Freemon, Sr.; his stepmother, Frances Richmond Freemon; and his siblings, Joseph A. Freemon, Howard P. Freemon, Noble L. Freemon, Jr., Julius J. Freemon, Joyce Freemon Martin, Mary Freemon Duldt, and Robert E. Freemon.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Weems Freemon; sons, Galen (Janet), Brett (Donna), and Richard (Darlene) and daughter, Alison; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
His memorial service will be held Saturday, January 5, at Brentwood Baptist Church in Brentwood, Tenn. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the parlor. The service will be held from 11 a.m. to noon in Baskin Chapel, with the Rev. Richard Waggener officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to Gideon's International, the SBC International Mission Board, or the Winder (GA) Public Library.
