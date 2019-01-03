WINDER - James Kenneth Crawford, 53, passed away on the morning of January 1, 2019.
Mr. Crawford was born on July 16, 1965, in Cedartown. Mr. Crawford was preceded in death by his parents, Bill Crawford and Sue Deems; sister-in-law, Norma Cork; and nephew, Kevin Cork. Mr. Crawford was employed with the City of Winder street department and the City of Loganville. Mr. Crawford served his community as a volunteer fireman for many years. He enjoyed working for Dixie Youth umpiring baseball games. A resident of Winder for the past 36 years, He was a member of Bethabra Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce; daughters, Beth (Adam Ikirt) and Candace (Andy Terry); grandchildren, Isaac, Braden, Isabell and Cheyenne; brother, Jeff Crawford; sisters, Pam (Jerry Bass) and Beverly Grant; nephews, Brandon Crawford, Matthew and Bruce Bass; and niece, Stacie Stevens.
The family will receive friends Thursday, January 3, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home. A funeral service will be held Friday, January 4, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Revs. Randall Casper and Brandon Crawford officiating. Interment will be in the Hoschton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Grandchildren's College Fund, C/O Joyce Crawford, 558 Pendergrass Road, Winder, Georgia 30680.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
James Crawford (01-01-19)
