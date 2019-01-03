Annette Thomas (01-03-19)

COMER - Annette Alberta Dobbs Thomas, 87, died Thursday, January 3, 2019.
Annette was born in Franklin County, the daughter of the late Thomas and Hulda Dobbs. She was proceeded in death by her three sisters and two brothers.
She is survived by her husband, Aubrey Thomas; children, Lydia (Tim) Chitwood, Phil Thomas, and Norma "Poozie" (Randy) Hart; grandchildren, Gretchen (Allen) Guest, Michael Thomas, and Candice (Scott) Dutton, and great grandchildren, Carter Guest, Grant Guest, Conner Dutton, and Carson Dutton.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 5, at 3 p.m. at Vineyard Creek Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Vineyard Creek Baptist Church cemetery.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
