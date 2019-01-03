Single-lane closures on I-85 announced

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Thursday, January 3. 2019
Single lane closures on Interstate-85 in Jackson County will occur nightly next week as construction activities continue for the I-85 widening project.
Beginning Monday night, clearing activity and work on the Spout Springs Road Bridge will necessitate closing a lane of I-85 in each direction between Hamilton Mill Road in Gwinnett County and SR 211 in Barrow County.
Work will occur nightly between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. through Friday night.
Old Website

