Altercation involving pregnant woman reported

An altercation involving a pregnant woman was reported recently in Hull.
Deputy Josie Weaver was dispatched to Ingles regarding a physical altercation that had taken place at another location. He met with a pregnant woman who told him that she was in the process of getting the rest of her personal belongings from her rental home on Norwood Road and had notified her landlord. She said shortly after notifying him he showed up and came inside, screaming at her. She said he hit her on the face and pushed her backwards. Her boyfriend and his mother, who were outside, came in to the home when they heard her scream. The boyfriend said he did not witness the altercation but only heard her screaming. The officer noted that there were no marks on her face or chest. She was advised of the warrant process.
In a separate incident, a man on Clark Circle reported that his step-daughter’s boyfriend was driving his gold Toyota 4-Runner when a man allegedly broke out the passenger window of the vehicle while at the Golden Pantry on Hwy. 29 South.
The girl said that she was driving on Colbert-Danielsville Road when she saw the man (whom she knew) driving behind her in a gray Ford Focus and that she pulled over and he drove in front of her. She said that when she reached the traffic light at the intersection of Hwy. 29 South and Fortson Store Road she turned onto Fortson Store Road and saw the man get out of his vehicle at the Golden Pantry and begin running toward her. She said there “was a disagreement (between them)” but that he broke out the window “just playing around.”
There were two males with her who also witnessed the accident but she could only provide their first names. Her stepfather said he did not want to press charges at this time and that the perpetrator’s brother had agreed to replace the window, which he estimated would cost about $500.
