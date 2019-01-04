Bridges: As expected, Alabama and Clemson to play for it all

The outcomes of the two semifinal playoff games went about as most thought they would.
Clemson thrashed Notre Dame and Alabama stayed at least two steps ahead of Oklahoma. The two best teams will meet for it all and few who follow big-time college football can really be surprised.
A few thoughts on the two semifinal games: First, it was obvious Notre Dame was not one of the four best teams. Yes, I understand the Fighting Irish were undefeated. Yes, I realize that Notre Dame football has a storied tradition. In addition, the Fighting Irish have a large and loyal fan base.
However, Notre Dame does not play in a football conference and that alone should have disqualified the Irish from even being considered for this venture. Also, Notre Dame is simply not on the same level as Clemson or Alabama and probably Oklahoma. That statement is also likely true for Georgia and Ohio State, neither of which made the playoffs.
Also, I would even argue that Central Florida would give Notre Dame a run for its money. In a hypothetical matchup, I would give the nod to the Knights over the Irish.It has been years since Notre Dame has won any type of bowl game that mattered. Tradition, Heisman Trophy winners and national championship trophies of years gone by and a large fan base are all nice.
However, none of those things matter in the present. None of those things win big games in 2018 and neither does Notre Dame.
In the Alabama-Oklahoma matchup, it became obvious from the first series of the game that the Crimson Tide were simply the better team. The Sooners have not played a bit of defense all season, and that spelled trouble even before the game started in their matchup with Alabama.
The Crimson Tide were simply too talented, too physical, too dominant and too good for Oklahoma. While Alabama has looked human at times this season, it is going to take a monster performance from any opponent to defeat Nick Saban’s team. Oklahoma was going to put some points on the board due to its high-powered offense and talented quarterback (who by the way is way too small for the NFL, at least at that position.)
Clemson certainly has enough talent to give Alabama a challenge in the championship game. Whether or not that happens remains to be seen. The Tigers, in many experts’ minds, have been the definite No. 2 team in 2018 behind the Crimson Tide. An upset is not out of the question but Alabama has to be a double-digit favorite.
There have been rumblings in recent days about the College Football Playoff expanding to eight teams. Quite frankly the sooner this happens, the better. Imagine how much better the playoff setup would be if teams like Georgia, Ohio State and Central Florida were also participating.
The television ratings alone would shatter anything ever seen in college football. There is absolutely no reason for it not to happen. In reality, there is no reason for the playoff format not to be 16 teams or even more, however, I’m willing to take small steps in order to eventually get to where we need to be.
It should be noted the current run that Alabama is on will likely never be matched. There have been dominant eras for college football teams in the modern era but what Saban has done year in and year out is truly remarkable.
He replaces numerous NFL-caliber players each year and also has to replenish his coaching staff, which is often plucked by other programs wanting some of the Saban magic to rub off. This year alone Alabama had six new assistant coaches. That never happens unless a new head coach is hired.
Finally, it’s hard to believe we have just about reached the end of another college football season. Don’t forget the other national title game between North Dakota State and Eastern Washington. That game has the potential to be a classic as well.
