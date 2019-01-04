If there was a way to rebound from a not-so-good performance last Friday at Creekview, the Commerce Tiger wrestling program showed what the formula was this week in Texas.
The Tigers, behind a dominating first-place showing from Tucker Flint (152 pounds), accumulated 470 points to finish third out of 24 teams at the Texas Outlaw wrestling tournament in Allen, Texas. Flint led the way for the Tigers, going 6-0. All six wins came via pinfall.
Dawson Legg (113 pounds), Bryson Flint (120 pounds) and Jake Frates (170 pounds) all finished second in their weight class.
For a full tournament recap and Area Duals preview, read next week's edition of The Jackson Herald.
WRESTLING: Tigers finish third in Texas
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry