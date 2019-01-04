Eagles strong down the stretch in win over rival Panthers

East Jackson coach David Akin’s voice was all but gone during his postgame interview. He had expended most of his vocal cords by the fourth quarter of the Eagles’ 56-51 win at Jackson County Friday.
“The voice is completely gone, and nothing should be expected other than that in a rivalry game like this,” he said.
Akin had plenty to be excited about late in the game. Down by five points with less than three minutes left, East Jackson (7-9, 1-4) closed with a 12-2 run to pick up a victory in another tense installment of this intra-county rivalry.
“That’s where we’ve lost games,” Akin said of the fourth quarter, “so I was thankful to have a different outcome. I think we just played smarter down the stretch, and that’s really the difference.”
East Jackson took the lead for good at 51-50 with a putback from Tay Howard with 1:21 left.
Up 52-51 with less than a minute left, East Jackson went ahead by two possessions when Makayl Rakestraw rebounded his own missed free throw and converted a traditional 3-point play, increasing the lead to 55-51 with 30 seconds left. The Eagles held on from there.
The victory gave East Jackson its first region win, and the victory came over a surging Jackson County team (9-6, 0-5) that had just won an out-of-state holiday tournament.
“That’s a tough team, and their record indicates how well they’ve been playing,” Akin said. “So, that’s a big win. I know it’s a rivalry and we want to win, but we just beat a really good team. So, that’s some excitement right there.”
East Jackson benefitted from another big night from Howard, who led the Eagles with 21 points and continues to string together 20-plus point games.
“He brings a lot to the table,” Akin said. “Scoring obviously, but he creates a lot and he sucks defenses to him, so that’s a huge advantage as well, and our teammates love playing with him because it makes their job easier because they (other teams) get so concerned about Tay that it opens up the floor for them. So, he really does more than people realize when he doesn’t even have the ball.”
Makayl Rakestraw added 17 points for East Jackson.
Kalib Clinton led Jackson County with 18 points. Clinton gave the Panthers a 35-34 lead with the final points of the third quarter. He later staked Jackson County to a 49-44 lead with a bucket with 3:16 remaining in the game. But the Panther standout fouled out with 1:42 left in the contest, and Jackson County only scored one point the rest of the way.
The game marked another close meeting between these rivals, and Akin credited the Eagle fan base for helping to generate a lively atmosphere on the road.
“We should go back and look at our record when we have a huge student section,” he said. "I almost wonder if we've only lost one game, and that's the Jefferson game."
With the victory, East Jackson has now won four straight in this series. Akin called the rivalry with Jackson County “amazing,” praising Panther coach Chuck Butler.
“It’s unbelievable what he’s done here, so with that in mind, to be a part of a rivalry with such a great program in the rivalry is really a unique thing to be a part of … We cheer for Jackson County when we’re not playing them. So, there’s no hatred or anything. It’s just a rivalry, and we have the utmost respect for their program.”
Akin hopes this latest rivalry win can galvanize his team, which had dropped eight of its last 10 games coming into Friday night.
“I hope it’s a springboard for the rest of the season,” Akin said. “We’ve talked about it. There’s a lot of teams … you look in the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys got off to a bad start, and they get on a run and they make the playoffs. It happens in every sport, and we’ve just got to believe it’s possible here in Commerce, Georgia, that it can be us as well.”
East Jackson takes on Monroe Area at home Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Eagles strong down the stretch in win over rival Panthers
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry