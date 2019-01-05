Comer woman provides stuffed animals for foster children

Everyone needs a buddy to look out for them. One local woman is making sure that the tri-county area’s children have one as well.
Toni Goodson, Comer, recently moved here with her husband, Mark, and their three children and wanted to give back to their new community. Goodson is an independent consultant for Scentsy and has created a personal mission to send a Scentsy Buddy stuffed animal to every child in the foster care system from Madison, Elbert and Oglethorpe counties, no matter what city they may be placed in.
Local Department of Family and Children Services officials say that these three counties are in a predicament that requires them to send foster children to homes as far away as Savannah, Augusta, Macon and Albany all because there are simply not enough foster homes for them to be placed in locally. Madison County has 16 foster homes, while Oglethorpe and Elbert have three and four respectively. Within the three counties, there are about 75 children in care at any given time, but this number also fluctuates weekly. This means that visitations with their families are extremely hard to coordinate due to a number of factors including distance, schedules, and dire financial circumstances, DFCS officials said.
Many of these children show up to their foster homes with barely a plastic grocery bag full of belongings. They are often taken away from everything they know and driven several hours away with only their necessities, let alone a personal comfort such as a stuffed animal to take with them wherever they go. Christmas can be especially hard on these families who open their homes to foster children, and hard on the children as well, said DFCS officials. Goodson and her family are making sure that these children have a “Buddy” that can stay with them through any foster placement or going home to their families.
Those who would like to help with Goodson’s mission, call or text “BUDDY” to 678-227-8877 for more information.
Comer woman provides stuffed animals for foster children
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry