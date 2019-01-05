BOYS' BASKETBALL: Jefferson knocks off Hart County

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Saturday, January 5. 2019
The surging Jefferson boys' basketball team picked up yet another win, and it was one of the biggest of the season.
The ninth-ranked Dragons (11-5, 4-1) took down fourth-ranked Hart County 59-54 at home Friday in region play, earning their fifth-straight victory.
Spencer Darby led the team with 11 points, while Kam Robinson and Jacob Radaker each added 10 points.
Jefferson will return to action at home Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. against rival Jackson County.
Old Website

