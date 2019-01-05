The surging Jefferson boys' basketball team picked up yet another win, and it was one of the biggest of the season.
The ninth-ranked Dragons (11-5, 4-1) took down fourth-ranked Hart County 59-54 at home Friday in region play, earning their fifth-straight victory.
Spencer Darby led the team with 11 points, while Kam Robinson and Jacob Radaker each added 10 points.
Jefferson will return to action at home Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. against rival Jackson County.
BOYS' BASKETBALL: Jefferson knocks off Hart County
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry