GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Jefferson earns big region win over Hart Co. 66-61

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Saturday, January 5. 2019
The Jefferson girls' basketball team earned another win over Hart County, and this victory was far more valuable than the first.
The third-ranked Dragons (14-2, 4-1) downed fourth-ranked Hart County 66-61, earning a big region win after having defeated the Bulldogs earlier in the year in Jefferson's Thanksgiving tournament (that game did not count in the region standings).
Livi Blackstock led the effort with 18 points. Deshona Gaither added 14 points, and Natalia Bolden chipped in 10 points.
Jefferson returns to action Tuesday at 6 p.m. at home against crosstown rival Jackson County.
