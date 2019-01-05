Jason Faulkner (01-01-19)

Saturday, January 5. 2019
MAYSVILLE - Jason Chadwick Faulkner, 47 passed away Tuesday, January 1, 2019, at his residence.

Born on December 19, 1971, in Commerce, he was the son of Marion Obie and Bonnie Simmons Faulkner. He was an employee of Mt. Vernon Mills, and was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roy and Hazel Simmons, Parks Faulkner, Jean and Clark Hill, and his cousin and best friend, Paul Simmons.

In addition to his parents he is survived by a brother, Scott Faulkner, Atlanta; and a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4, at Homer Baptist Church with the Rev. Charles Crabbe officiating. Burial will follow in the Banks County Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
Old Website

