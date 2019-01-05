GIRLS BASKETBALL: Coach Lampe not satisfied after win over Oconee County

The Madison County girls’ basketball team didn’t squeak by Oconee County. There weren’t a lot of turnovers and they won by a comfortable margin.
But something was off in the Red Raider’s 60-44 win against the Warriors and it has head coach Dan Lampe dissatisfied with his team early in region play.
“I didn’t like the way we played the game,” Lampe said. “I felt we got out worked, and we won because we were more skilled. They wanted the loose balls more, the offensive boards more. At this point of the season, everyone’s banged up. You just have to dig deep.
“We won this one, but I’m just frustrated because we got outworked.”
For the rest of the story, see the January 10 edition of the Madison County Journal
