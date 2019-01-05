After taking a scrappy 43-37 win at Elbert County Friday night, the Banks County High School girls' basketball team found enough offense Saturday night against Oglethorpe County to beat Elbert County two more times.
The Leopards (13-3, 3-2 Region 8-AA) put on an offensive clinic in an 89-13 win. Every player scored a point in the dominant win.
Off the bench, Jenna Reeves led the way with 18 points. She connected on four 3-pointers. Starters Heather Vaughan and Jaycie Bowen also finished the game in double figures. Vaughan dropped 14 points, Bowen finished with 13.
For a full game recap, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Reeves, Vaughan, Bowen finish in double figures in Leopards' 89-point night
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry