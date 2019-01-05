Trailing 8-7 in the first quarter, the Banks County Leopards weren't looking for a repeat first-quarter performance that had transpired the night before at Elbert County. That ultimately led to the team's first loss in region play.
When Wes Ledford hit a 3-pointer to give the Leopards a 10-8 lead, not only did it kickstart the Leopards for the rest of the first quarter, but the shot gave the team a jolt for the rest of the game. The Leopards (9-7, 4-1 Region 8-AA) defeated the Patriots 91-42.
Carl Cleveland led the Leopards with a team-high 29 points. Pierce Martin scored 20 points. Clay Gosnell added nine points and Ledford dropped eight points.
For the full game recap, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
BOYS' BASKETBALL: Cleveland, Martin combine for 49 in win over Oglethorpe Co.
