Madison Co. family offers support to NICU moms, babies

Jennifer “Jenni” Barwell remembers the dream-like and anxiety-fueled feelings of being in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) after her first child, Lilli, was born 13 years ago.
Jenni hadn’t expected an early delivery, but at 22 weeks in her pregnancy, she started to have complications and was informed she might miscarry. Lilli was born a month later at 26 weeks, weighing just over 2 lbs. The baby would spend her next 13 weeks in the NICU at Athens Regional (now Piedmont Athens.) And the new mother wasn’t able to hold her daughter for a week.
“It’s extremely surreal,” said Jenni. “You have a teeny tiny baby you can’t touch, who is so fragile and spending a lot of time in the incubator hooked up to tubes with something breathing for them.”
Jenni said that the NICU is a “different world,” with medical staff “running around making sure everything is OK.”
“We had wonderful care in the NICU,” she said.
And that care didn’t end with Lilli, whose last name is Cabaniss. In fact, the Madison County resident became a NICU veteran of sorts, having three more children who all required stints in the Piedmont Athens NICU.
“My body has an early eviction notice,” joked Barwell.
Barwell had three more children: Gwendolyn Cabaniss, 12; Charlotte Barwell, 4; and Lucas Barwell, 1. The three children were born at 31 weeks, 31.5 weeks and 32 weeks and required a total of 12 weeks in NICU, bringing Jenni’s total time in the unit to 25 weeks.
Jenni said she went from feeling intense initial fear to speaking with first-time moms about what to expect and offering emotional support, since she was “not new to the rodeo.”
“When Charlotte was born, I’d go in and I knew what I was doing,” she said. “The new nurses came in and I’d finish their sentences. I’d go around and sit and talk with the other moms and encourage them and let them know that they have someone professional making sure their baby is safe.”
The Madison County mom said she understands the anguish the mothers feel. Her daughter, Charlotte, has cerebral palsey, and the long-term health outlook for children in the NICU carries real fear for young mothers, who are also recovering from the physical toll of childbirth on top of deep fears for their newborn.
So, Jenni wants mothers in the NICU to feel loved and reassured, and the Barwell family, which includes the four kids and husband, Daniel, has made a habit of dropping off care bags for those new moms, including a recent delivering of packages on Christmas Eve. Her daughters, Lilli and Gwendolyn, help prepare the baskets and Lilli knits blankets for the newborns. Each package includes a variety of items, including the baby blanket and stuffed animals with beads that can be warmed up and cuddled with the baby. There is also chapstick, tooth brushes, tissues, deodorants, bottle water, lotions, crackers and other items. The care bag is an insulated coat than can carry breast milk and keep it chilled.
Each package also includes a hand-written letter to the NICU mom.
Here’s an example:
“From a family that understands exactly what it feels like to be where you are right now,” the letter reads. “We wanted to try to make things a little more comfortable. All four of our babies have been here and we know how hard it can be at times. If you ever need an understanding ear, we are here anytime…It gets better. Time will fly!”
Anyone with an interest in helping with care packages for NICU moms can call Barwell at 706-296-9843.
