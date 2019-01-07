COMMERCE - Joan Wood Mayfield, 86, passed away on December 31, 2018.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, January 5, at Grove Level Church, 1702 Grove Level Road, Maysville, GA 30558, at 11 a.m. Visitation was held on Friday, January 4, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 96 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Commerce, GA 30529, between the hours of 6 - 8 p.m. She was laid to rest at Pine Grove Cemetery.
Professional Services Entrusted to Wimberly and White Funeral Home.
Joan Mayfield (12-31-18)
