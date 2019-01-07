Robert Overstreet Jr. (01-05-18)

JEFFERSON - Robert Lee Overstreet, Jr., 53, entered into rest Saturday, January 5, 2019.
Mr. Overstreet was born in Baxley, the son of the late Robert Lee Overstreet, Sr., and Hilda Creamer Overstreet. He was a retired Deputy Sheriff, was a member of the Dry Pond United Methodist Church, Pleasant Hill Masonic Lodge #380, former owner of the Baseball Academy in Winder, and owner of RSO Auction and Estate Liquidation. He was a licensed barber.
Survivors include his wife, Shannon McCarty Overstreet, Jefferson; three sons, Ryan Overstreet, Athens, Patrick Lee Overstreet, Jefferson, and Robert Reed Overstreet, Jefferson; brother, Edward Dwayne Overstreet and his wife Janet, Baxley; two sisters, Brenda Rencarge and her husband Raymond, Rogersville, Ala. and Janet Spires and her husband Max, Milan; brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Stacey McCarty, Dacula; special niece, Michaela McCarty, Jefferson; mother-in-law, Mary Lu Anglin, Jefferson; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 8, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Erich Wills and Beth Starling officiating with cremation to follow. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to the Robert Lee Overstreet, Go Fund Me Account with any excess to be give to the St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
