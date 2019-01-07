'Ta' Cates (01-05-19)

HOSCHTON -Tammy "Ta" Glass Cates, 46, entered into rest Saturday, January 5, 2019.
Mrs. Cates was born in Winder, the daughter of Robert Jerry Glass and Ruby Hanson Glass of Jefferson. Mrs. Cates was an Accounts Receivable Supervisor with Chateau Elan and a member of Turning Point Baptist Church in Winder.
Mrs. Cates was survived by her husband of 25 years, Lee Cates, Hoschton; sister, Christina Healan and her husband Tommy, Jefferson; two special nieces, Hannah and Reshma Healan, Jefferson; and her special fur baby, Joey.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 8, from the Turning Point Baptist Church, 461 Rockwell Church Road, Winder, with the Rev. Kevin Page officiating with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens, Jefferson. The body will lie in state from 1:30 to 2 p.m. in the Church. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Storey Tate, Eddie Pethel, Jacob Page, Stephen Page, Lee Page and Jake Kennedy. Honorary pallbearer will be Noah Page. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 7.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 1720 Epps Bridge Parkway, Suite 108-383, Athens, Georgia 30606.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
