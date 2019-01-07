John Tyra Jr. (01-04-19)

BRASELTON - John Lucien Tyra, Jr., 82 passed away Friday, January 4, 2019, at Brookside Assisted Living.
Born on November 15, 1936, in Sylacauga, Ala., he was the son of the late John Lucien Tyra, Sr. and Lucile Strickland Tyra. Mr. Tyra was owner and operator of Rainbow Shirt Company. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of Northeast Church of Braselton. John was a 33rd Degree Mason, at Gate City Lodge #2, of Atlanta. He was preceded in death by John Lucien Tyra, Sr. and Lucile Strickland Tyra Womack and John Henry Womack; and his brother, Doyle Womack.
Survivors include his wife, Harriet Tyra, Braselton; sons, Mark John Tyra (Laurie), Cumming, Jay Kenneth Tyra (Deborah), Jefferson; daughters, Kimberly Anne Lanier (Charles), Cumming, Christi Renae Tyra, Braselton; grandchildren, Brent Ellis, Travis Tyra, Jacob Tyra, Hannah Tyra; brother, Huey Tyra of Altoona, Fla.; and a number of other relatives.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 7, in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton with the Rev. Russell Harbin officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Park South Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, January 6, from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Alzheimer's Association, 320 Tower Heights Rd., Gainesville, GA 30501.
Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel, Braselton, is in charge of arrangements.
