Tim Pass (01-04-19)

HOSCHTON - Tim Charles Pass, 51, passed away Friday, January 4, 2019.
Tim loved to fish, hunt and to be outdoors. He was a helper to others and dedicated to his family. He was preceded in death by his brother, William Christopher Pass.
Survivors include his father, Charles W. Pass, Braselton; mother, June Langford Rockefeller, Dahlonega; son, Timothy Chandler Pass; and daughter, Molly Ragan Pass, both of Braselton.
Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 8, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Rickey Thrasher will be officiating. Interment cremation. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 8, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Gideons International at gideons.org or the Georgia Baptist Convention Disaster Relief at http://missiongeorgia.org/.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org.
