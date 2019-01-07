Tim Pass (01-04-19)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, January 7. 2019
Updated: 27 minutes ago
HOSCHTON - Tim Charles Pass, 51, passed away Friday, January 4, 2019.

Tim loved to fish, hunt and to be outdoors. He was a helper to others and dedicated to his family. He was preceded in death by his brother, William Christopher Pass.
Survivors include his father, Charles W. Pass, Braselton; mother, June Langford Rockefeller, Dahlonega; son, Timothy Chandler Pass; and daughter, Molly Ragan Pass, both of Braselton.

Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 8, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Rickey Thrasher will be officiating. Interment cremation. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 8, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Gideons International at gideons.org or the Georgia Baptist Convention Disaster Relief at http://missiongeorgia.org/.

Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.