Norma Sears (12-26-18)

NEWNAN - Norma Sue Sears, 75, passed away on December 26, 2018, in Newnan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Pat, Sr. and Velma Fore. Mrs. Sears was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed gardening and doing crafts.
Survivors include her husband, Bill Sears; her son, Lamont (Nancy) Ladner; two step-children, Marianne Wilborn and Stephanie Sears; siblings, Pat (Ann) Fore, Jr., Marilyn Sellers, W.C. "Cotton" (Penny) Fore, Jennie (Toby) Trowbridge, Janie Fore, and Jonie Gill; three grandchildren, Jordan Ladner, Jay Wilborn, and Chase Wilborn; and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 30, from 1 - 2 p.m. at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd., Gulfport. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.riemannfamily.com
