'Lightning' Griffin (01-07-19)

HOSCHTON - Billy Ray "Lightning" Griffin, 79, passed away on Monday, January 7, 2019.
Mr. Griffin was born in Cleveland, the son of the late Clifford and Nellie Dyer Griffin. Mr. Griffin was a farmer and was of the Baptist denomination. Mr. Griffin was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Ann Harkins Griffin; son, Timothy Robert Griffin; and daughter, Cheryl Griffin.
Survivors include his daughter, Patty Peacock and her husband Jeff, Pendergrass; sons, Eddie Griffin, Hoschton, Tony Griffin and his wife Anita, Jefferson, and Terry Griffin, Covington; brothers, Harold Griffin, Jefferson, Jim Griffin, Winder; sisters, Louise Wilson, Hoschton, and Barbara Brown, Jefferson; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, January 10, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Scott Bagwell officiating and Mr. Dwight Brooks speaking at the graveside. The burial will follow in the Walnut Fork Baptist Church Cemetery with C.J. Griffin, Timmy Griffin, Shawn Murdock, Russ Griffin, Hunter Mealey and Josh Brown honored as pallbearers.
The visitation will be held on Wednesday evening from 6 - 8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
