WINDER - Anne Vickery, 83, passed away, Monday, January 7, 2019.
She was of the Christian denomination and a member of Central Oconee Church of Christ. Anne was a graduate of Buford High School and spent her life as a homemaker and 42 years as a caretaker for her daughter Jean who had developmental disabilities. She was preceded in death by her parents, Olive Grover and Lillie Jane Perkins Adams; her husband, Norris Eugene Vickery; daughter, Elizabeth Jean Vickery; and a brother, Joel Adams.
Anne is survived by three sons, Jody Vickery (Lisa), Huntsville, Ala., Scott Vickery (Christy), Winder, and Andrew Vickery (Danetha), Atlanta; a daughter, Laurie Sain (Aaron), Nashville, Tenn.; six grandchildren, Tyler and Grant Vickery, Kayla Parham, Matt Vickery, Adam Sain and Taylor Wigginton; and three great-grandchildren, Hayes, Rowdy and William Vickery.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 10, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home, with Mr. Aaron Sain officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Rainbow Omega, Inc., a faith based nonprofit organization located in Eastaboga Alabama providing vocational and residential programs to adults with developmental disabilities. rainbowomega.org
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Ann Vickery (01-07-19)
