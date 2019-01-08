For the first time since February 3, 2017, the Madison County girls’ basketball team has lost a region game in the regular season. Tuesday night, the Red Raiders carried a 12-game winning streak in such games into North Oconee.
A flat start eventually led to a flat ending as they lost 55-50 to the same team and on the same floor of their last region defeat. Kayla McPherson did her part by scoring 23 points and Jordan Bailey scored 15. But no one else reached double-digits. Poor shooting from the field against North Oconee’s interior zone can be blamed for the loss, but head coach Dan Lampe said more serious issues lead to the upset.
“We didn’t bring our stuff, we weren’t sharp,” he said. “Is it because we had a tough game Saturday that we played horrible now? Maybe. But you have to pick yourself up and you have to be ready to go. Why are we hanging our heads at halftime?”
For the rest of the story, see the January 10 edition of the Madison County Journal
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Coach Lampe disappointed in performance at North Oconee
