Through three region games in the 2018-19 basketball season, Madison County is in a unique position from where they were this time last year.
The Red Raiders are 2-1 against Region 8-4A foes after beating North Oconee 66-62 on Tuesday. They currently sit at no. 2 in the region, although a loss to Stephens County, who is 1-1 in the region, hangs over their head.
“That’s the only record that matters right now,” said head coach Bryan Bird. “I’ve been telling these guys from the get-go, with so many football players, the pre-Christmas games up until region play were going to be a battle and we were playing for February.
“I’ve known from the beginning, in our region two through five can beat anybody. We feel like we have as good of a chance as them to meet our goals which is to finish as high as we can going into the region tournament.”
For the rest of the story, see the January 10 edition of the Madison County Journal
