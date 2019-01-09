“It’s been 20 years. Wow, has time flown by. What would I do to talk to you just one more time. If you could see me now, I hope you would be proud to see the life that I have made through all of this pain. It’s been hard but I’ve been O.K. even though you missed so many things.”
It was an emotional moment for the firefighters and family of Loy Williams, the firefighter who died fighting the arson of a Banks County church 20 years ago, when his daughter sang a song she wrote about her father.
At a memorial service on New Year’s Eve, Savanna Thomas sat behind the piano at New Salem United Methodist Church, which was rebuilt following the arson on Dec. 31, 1998, and sang her tribute to her father. She was 9-years-old when he died in the fire.
“I’ll do my best to get through this,” Thomas said. “I wrote this last night. I was going to sing another song but I wanted to write one for him.
Thomas sang, “I was only 9 years old. Just a child. What a heartbreak it was to hear those dreaded words, ‘Your dad is gone, baby,’ is what my mama said as she held by head.’”
After she sang, pagers went off throughout the church as Franklin County 9-1-1 set off the radio pagers for Bold Springs Fire and Rescue in remembrance of Williams on the 20th anniversary of his death.
New Salem UMC was one of five churches set fire by the serial arsonist on a crime spree in December of 1998.
Banks County fire chief Steve Nichols said, “Satan sent that man here to do damage. Loy got caught in it.”
Williams was a volunteer firefighter with the Banks County Fire Department and the Bold Springs Fire Department. He was only 27 when he and his brother, Alvin, heard the call about the fire and rushed to New Salem UMC.
Loy’s brother also spoke at the memorial service.
“I know Loy is up there right now (in Heaven) getting a kick out of all of this attention he is getting,” he said. “The memories of that night are just as strong as if it happened yesterday. That night our family changed forever. We all missed out on so much because of Loy being gone. I miss you, brother.”
He and his brother volunteered as firefighters at the same time and began training.
“Loy was relentless about wanting to train,” Williams said. “He was always wanting to run drills and practice and put on turn-out gear. It usually turned into a competition to see who could put on their turnout gear the fastest. Loy wanted to know everything there was about fighting fires. When he went into it, he went into it whole-heartedly. Loy was one of those who loved it so much he would go hang out at the fire department. He would make sure everything was ready for the next call. He loved these fire trucks as much as any kid loved those fire trucks. As we’ve got new equipment and trucks, I often think about what Loy would have thought about it. He would have been thrilled.”
He said his brother loved the “camaraderie of the firefighters.”
“He enjoyed the camaraderie and brotherhood of the fire department,” he said. “Loy loved to help people. He had a big heart. He wanted to help folks that were down. Loy loved to laugh and have fun. Anyone who ever met Loy, loved Loy. Loy also loved his church. Fire service wasn’t the only thing he loved. He loved his family. The day his daughter was born was the happiest day of his life. He loved our kids. He was always there for them.”
For more on this story and photos from the event, see this week's issue of the Banks County News (Jan. 9, 2019)
