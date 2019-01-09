Vogel appointed Auburn mayor pro tem

The Auburn City Council last Thursday approved the appointment of councilman Robert Vogel III to serve as the city’s mayor pro tem for 2019 at the recommendation of Mayor Linda Blechinger.
The council appoints a mayor pro tem every year to fill in for the mayor and preside over meetings when needed. Councilwoman Peggy Langley held the post last year.
In other business last Thursday, the council:
•tabled an agreement to accept the deed of the Hawthorne Family Cemetery on 4th Avenue from Howard and David Hawthorne to the city so a condition that the family construct an access drive for the city can be worked into the agreement. The council is expected to vote on the revised agreement at its Feb. 7 meeting. Under the agreement, the city would allow descendants of J.O. Hawthorne and legal spouses and descendants of Roy E. Parks and legal spouses to be buried at the cemetery at no charge. Other burial sites would be opened up to the public.
•approved paying $8,370 in consultant fees associated with the Auburn-Winder Raw Water Storage Pond project at the Martin Marietta rock quarry off Parks Mill Road. The city is still in the water withdrawal permitting phase with the Georgia Environmental Protection Division. The services included in the consultant fees approved last Thursday include submitting an amendment to include the project in the Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District’s Water Resources Management Plan.
•approved rental fees for events at the Auburn Center, which is expected to be ready for use by the end of this month. The fees are spread across three different categories and three different options will be available to renters, and rates are broken into weekdays (Monday-Thursday) and weekends (Friday-Sunday). The cheapest rate will be $75 per three hours for a non-profit or educational organization to use the main floor board room on weekdays. The most expensive will be the standard rate of $800 per three hours for the entire facility to be rented on weekends.
•amended the city’s alcohol ordinance to allow for the sale of alcoholic beverages in publicly-owned civic and cultural centers, including the Auburn Center and the J.D. Withers Building.
•approved a contract with PoBoys Plumbing, Inc. to construct a new 6-inch water main along 3rd avenue near the city’s cemetery in order to prevent water blow-outs that have been occurring over the last decade.
•approved an agreement with Commercial Brokerage and Development, LLC, and Chitra Subbarayan to continue providing marketing and economic development advisory services to the city in 2019 for $24,000.
•approved the qualifying dates and fees for the 2019 municipal election. Qualifying for Blechinger’s seat as well as the council seats of Langley and Jay Riemenschneider will be held 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 19-22 and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at city hall, 1369 4th Ave. The qualifying fee for the mayor’s seat is $540, and the qualifying fee for each council seat is $144. The election will be held Nov. 5 at Midway United Methodist Church, 215 Kilcrease Rd.
•approved a proposal by Apalachee High School senior Dalton McKinnon, of Winder-based Boy Scout Troop 173, to build at least half a dozen picnic tables to be distributed between Whistlestop, Burel and James Shackleford parks.
•approved the city’s proposed events schedule for 2019. Major events include Auburn Ever After on Saturday, May 4; the Independence Day celebration on Saturday, July 6; AuburnFest on Saturday, Oct. 26; and Sounding Off the Christmas Season on Sunday, Dec. 1.
