A body was discovered late Tuesday in a wooded area near Jot Em Down Road and Bishop Carey Road, not far from the house of William “Kris” Avera, 39, who has been missing since Dec. 11.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jimmy Patton said investigators believe the deceased is Avera, but the body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office for a positive identification and an investigation into the cause of death.
“We’re 99.9 percent sure,” he said. “But we’re still waiting for a positive identification.”
Patton said a family member of Avera’s found the body Tuesday around 5:30 or 6 p.m. in a heavily wooded area, “sort of like a beaver swamp pond.”
“There were no obvious signs of foul play,” said Patton.
Body found near home of missing Madison Co. man
