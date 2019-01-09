Kathryn Betty Garrett (01-05-19)

Kathryn Betty Garrett, longtime resident of Oconee County, was called home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Athens surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Athens on April 26, 1934 to Elmer Guy Smith and Liskah Goodrum Smith. She was one of seven children. She attended Athens High School where she was a member of the marching band and later graduated from the Athens Business College and Dale Carnegie. She was a devoted and loving wife to Richard Harold Garrett, Sr. for over 69 years and a wonderful mother to their four children. She loved her family, church, and friends more than anything in this world. Her home was filled with photos of her family. She encouraged everyone to do and be their best. She was a very caring, generous, and forgiving person. She never met a stranger.
She and her husband founded their family business, Garrett Paving Company, in 1957. In the mid 1970s, they founded a second business, Garrett Properties (Mi Casa Apartments) which she managed until her retirement in 1992. During those years, she became a second Mother to many UGA students from across the United States and around the world. As many learned; to know her, was to love her.
Her love of flowers and gardening inspired her to join the Ladies Garden Club, the first garden club in America. She served two terms as Club President and remained an active member. Betty and Harold also enjoyed their membership in the Athens Antique Car Club for several years.
She was a devout member of Bethabara Baptist Church and later, Living Word Baptist Church, both in Oconee County. She loved music and was active in the church choir for many years as well as participating in travels with her Sunday School Class members.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Harold Garrett, Sr.; daughters, Kathy (Ed) Berry, Patti Bernstein (Jimmy-deceased) and special friend, Mark Ruehle; and sons, Chuck (Susie) Garrett, Rick (Angie) Garrett; step-daughter, Brenda (Bruce) Tuten; 13 grandchildren, Lora (Jody) Cooley, Robin (Tad) Dance, Jason (Lisa) Bernstein, Alison Garcia, Kate Day, Susan (Leon) Ward, Rick Bernstein, Jennifer (Mike) Thwreatt, Charlie (Caroline) Garrett, Victoria (Brooks) Chapman, Samuel Garrett, Blake (Hannah) Haagen, Kandace Garrett, and sister-in-law: Claire G. McDougald; 21 great grandchildren, Lila Kate and Abby Cooley; Rachel, Thomas, and Stephen Dance; Callie Bernstein; Andy Day; Vaia Combs and Naomi Ward; Anna Carlyle; Alyson and Brooklyn Sewell; Elliot and Rosie Garrett; Nolah and Charlotte Gordon; Grayson, Isabela, and Lily Garcia; and Quinn and Blair Haagen; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life services: Tuesday, Jan. 8, at 11 a.m. in the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel. Brother Larry Davison officiated the services. Burial followed at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Pallbearers were grandsons Jason Bernstein, Rick Bernstein, Charlie Garrett, Samuel Garrett and great-grandson Andy Day, and great-nephew Dr. Mike Callahan.
Memorial donations may be made to the Cancer Foundation of Northeast Georgia, PO Box 49309, Athens, Georgia 30604.
Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens, was in charge of arrangements.
Kathryn Betty Garrett (01-05-19)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry