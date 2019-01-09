After a slow start in the first quarter, the Banks County Lady Leopards put their foot on gas the remaining quarters in a 53-35 Region 8-AA win over Union County on Tuesday.
Amber Williams dropped 12 points in the win for the Lady Leopards (14-3, 4-2). Jaycie Bowen scored 11 points, while Heather Vaughan added 10 points, Kailynn Gilstrap finished with seven points and Layna Parson had six points.
Union County led 14-9 after the first quarter. But in the second quarter, the Lady Leopards scored 23 points and carried a 32-25 lead into halftime. Union County managed to close the gap to two points after the third quarter, 37-35.
In the fourth quarter, though, the Lady Leopard defense blanked Union County. The Lady Leopards scored 16 points in the final quarter.
“We played great defense from the second quarter on,” head coach Steven Shedd said. “We made some defensive adjustments at halftime that made a huge difference.
“It was a very physical game and I believe we were able to force the tempo to fit our style of play more. We had great patience in our offense and had a balanced attack of inside-outside basketball…I was very pleased with the win. Union is the biggest and most physical team in the region. They are a good team and a great challenge for us. I was very proud of the girls for the way they played.”
Banks County plays at Social Circle this Friday at 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Lady Leopards blank Union Co. in the fourth to pull away in road win
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry