Basketball: BCA boys win competitive region opener against rival LCA

The Bethlehem Christian Academy Knights basketball team was hoping for win number 13 Tuesday night and ultimately reached that mark with a 56-49 victory against rival Loganville Christian Academy.
The Knights improved to 13-3 overall and 1-0 in GISA Region 4-AAA and benefited from an 18-point performance from Ray Peevy. Teammate Makyal Cooper added 17 points, including five 3-pointers. Peevy was also effective from long range with three 3-pointers.
Tuesday’s contest was an entertaining event with loud student sections for both schools as the Knights ushered in the region slate.
“It was a great game with a great atmosphere,” said Bethlehem Christian coach Robert Strong. “Our fans were great and our students were great. Our players really competed well. It was a great region win.”
The visiting Lions led 16-14 after the first quarter and had increased their lead to 32-25 by halftime.
BCA took the lead with 2:40 remaining in the third quarter on a 3-pointer by Cooper. While LCA would get as close as one point down the stretch the Lions were never able to regain the advantage on the scoreboard.
LCA got within 46-45 with 3:39 to play after a 3-pointer, but Cooper answered with another basket from behind the 3-point line to stretch the lead back to four points for the Knights.
Peevy was clutch at the free throw line down the stretch converting attempts at the 1:35 and 1:24 marks of the fourth quarter scoreboard.
A layup by Laine Jean Francois sealed the win with 55 seconds remaining.
“As great as a win as this was for us, we can’t be satisfied with it,” Strong said. “We have to keep working and keep looking ahead. We have a big weekend coming up and we need to keep the momentum going.”
BCA will travel to Augusta Prep Friday and to Westminster-Augusta the following day. Travis Taylor finished with 9 points in Tuesday’s victory and Francois scored seven.
The game was a physical one as players from both teams were busted open and had to be patched up before returning to the court.
“We did a good job of staying calm and climbing back into the lead after getting behind early,” Strong said. “It’s never easy to beat a rival and it was good for our team to get this victory. Hopefully, it will set the tone for us in the region this season.”
