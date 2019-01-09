Basketball: BCA girls open region play with win over LCA

A 12-0 run to start the game helped propel the Bethlehem Christian Academy Lady Knights to a 58-20 victory against visiting Loganville Christian Academy Tuesday night.
The win pushed BCA to a game above .500 at 8-7 overall but, more important, coach Mike Griggs’ team is 1-0 in GISA Region 4-AAA. Olivia Morgan paced the Lady Knights with 13 points while Jadyn Goddard added 11.
“We wanted to set the tone of the game in the first few minutes,” Griggs said. “Our press was effective early. We knew we could back off of it later if we took control quickly.”
BCA led 12-3 after the first quarter and 28-8 at halftime and were never in any danger of dropping the contest. LCA never held a lead in the game.
Rebekah Doolittle’s 3-pointer at the 4:20 mark of the first quarter gave her team a 12-point advantage.
The Lady Knights benefited from a balanced scoring attack as nine players finished with points. Stella Byrd added 8 points while Morgan Daniel scored 6 and Autumn Shepherd, Doolittle and Katherine Gano each scored 5 points.
BCA continued to have the game’s momentum, leading 37-18 after the third quarter.
“It was good to start our region schedule with a win but it was also good to simply get a win,” said Griggs, whose team snapped a three-game losing streak. “We have been playing some very tough teams.”
The Lady Knights will be on the road Friday and Saturday with games at Augusta Prep and Westminster-Augusta,
“This is a new region for the team this season,” Griggs said. “It’s not going to be easy. However, we are making progress in each game. The players have a great attitude and I like the improvements we are showing in practice and when we compete against our opponents.”
Ella Bourbonnais added 3 points for BCA against the LCA Lady Lions and Ashleigh Hudson scored 2.
