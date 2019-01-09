Football: Agbenou earns all-state recognition

Wednesday, January 9. 2019
Apalachee High School senior linebacker Josh Agbenou has been selected to the GHSA Class AAAAAA all-state team by Recruit Georgia.
Agbenou, a 6-foot-2, 229-pounder, had a strong final season for the Wildcats this fall, recording 133 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, two sacks, three pass breakups, four forced fumbles and a pair of blocked kicks in 10 games. He earned all-Region 8-AAAAAA first-team honors and was named the 2018 Mainstreet Newspapers Defensive Player of the Year.
Agbenou has collected several NCAA Division I offers, from both FBS and FCS schools, and is expected to sign next month.
Agbenou is the first Apalachee player to garner all-state recognition since 2012 when defensive lineman Rakim Peters earned honorable mention nods from the Georgia Sportswriters Association and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Wildcats haven’t had a first-team selection since their 12-1 season in 2009, when offensive lineman Shaun Hill (GSWA) and linebacker Jeff Haney (AJC) were first-teamers.

