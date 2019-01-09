Wrestling: Bulldoggs, Wildcats set for area duals at Habersham Central this week

As they come out of the holiday break, the Winder-Barrow and Apalachee wrestling teams are turning their full attention to duals as they prepare to compete Saturday in the GHSA Area 8-AAAAAA duals at Habersham Central.
The six teams will face each other in a Round Robin format beginning at 9 a.m. and the top two teams will advance to next weekend’s state duals in Macon.
Winder-Barrow coach Matt Patton and Apalachee coach Randy Hill this week both pegged Lanier, Dacula and Habersham among the favorites at the area duals but are hopeful their teams can make some noise.
“I think we’ve got a chance to shock a few teams,” said Patton, whose Bulldoggs finished sixth in a tournament at Oglethorpe County last weekend and has a few wrestlers recovering from a flu outbreak that hit the team over the holidays. “I’m not saying we’re going to go win the whole thing but I think we’re definitely going to compete and hopefully find ourselves with a chance to advance. This is the first time in a while Winder has taken a full team to area duals.”
Patton believes the Bulldoggs will have a chance to be strong in some spots this weekend, including Morgan Bell, who has had a solid season at 113 pounds. Senior Zach Thomas, a returning state qualifier, will wrestle this weekend at either 126 or 132 pounds, while freshman Grant Frederickson will be back from injury at either 138 or 132 and has turned in solid performances. First-year wrestler Gio DeJesus (160), Nate Allen (170), Rosseau O Asu Abang (182) and Dylan Iler (285) are others who have had good seasons, Patton said.
“As long as we go up there and win when we’re supposed to, and some of our younger guys can pull some surprises off, we should be good to go and able to compete,” he said.
Apalachee is also hoping to surprise but will need to rely on some strong performances from younger, more inexperienced wrestlers, Hill said.
“I feel like everybody has a chance, but we’re still a little young compared to the other teams and in duals, it’s all about getting the right matchups,” Hill said.
Returning state placer Corbin Lang, a senior at 285 pounds, is the Wildcats’ most experienced wrestler and recently had a third-place finish in the Eric Hill Invitational at Loganville High School. Hunter Noblett at 170 pounds placed fourth in that tournament and is another guy the Wildcats will be counting on this weekend, while juniors Allan Fulk (138) and Bryson Ferguson (145) are others who have also had success.
“We’ve got some guys who have got to show out and get better,” Hill said. “It’s a process. In the sport of wrestling, it’s never leaps and bounds, but small steps. It takes time. Hopefully this week, we can get everybody together again and make our run.”
Wrestling: Bulldoggs, Wildcats set for area duals at Habersham Central this week
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry