GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Commerce opens region play with 1-1 start

If you were to ask Commerce girls’ basketball coach Brad Puckett how he thought the Tigers performed to open Region 8-A play in the new year, he will describe it in one word: proud.
The Tigers opened region play last week with a road win at Hebron Christian on Saturday, 55-41, and an overtime road loss at George Walton last Friday, 45-37. Commerce (9-6, 1-1) welcomes Lakeview Academy to Commerce this Friday and Prince Avenue on Saturday. Tallulah Falls also comes to Commerce next Tuesday.
“Obviously we would have liked to have come away with two road wins instead of one, and we had our chance to do that but just didn’t handle the end-of-game situation as well as I had hoped against George Walton,” Puckett said about Friday’s loss. “George Walton is, and has been, consistently the best defensive team in the region for some time now, and we knew when they went up by 10 that it was going to be an uphill battle all night.
“However, we did battle and managed to tie it late. When we got the ball back with less than 10 seconds, our plan was to push the ball hard and look to catch GW on their heels in hopes of getting a good shot or drawing the foul. Unfortunately, as it turns out, we didn’t push it very hard and ended up shooting a long shot out of our range that just fell short. Looking back, I wish I had called time out and set up a half-court play, but we felt we could catch them in transition and like I said, draw the foul or get a good shot. We didn’t and as it ended up, didn’t play very well in overtime. I take the blame because I have to simulate more situations like that in practice.”
The story changed on Saturday at Hebron Christian.
“I couldn’t be more proud,” Puckett said of the win. “I had girls with bloody noses, black eyes and scratches all over their arms after playing that game against a very physical Hebron team.
“Last year, we would have backed down after losing the night before, losing a 10-point lead in this game against a physical Hebron team, and getting knocked around a bit, but we didn’t. We kept coming after them and in the end, they were frustrated instead of us. We shot the ball the best Saturday night than we had in a while. We also didn’t turn the ball over as much, and did a lot of big and little things right.”
Bryanna Sanders led the way in scoring during Saturday’s win. She dropped 18 points. Maggie Mullis scored 14 points and Jeanece Smith scored 10 points. At George Walton, no Tiger reached double figures. Smith led the way with nine points, Autumn Mathis had eight points and Sanders had seven.
Puckett described this week’s stretch of games as “very, very tough.”
“Two region powerhouses come to our place, and we know it’s going to be hard,” he said. “We went back to work (Monday) to start preparing.”
