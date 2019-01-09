Jackson County’s mindset for the upcoming area duals won’t just be tactical.
The Panthers, who will host the tournament Friday (3:30 p.m.), looks to wrestle with a certain edge when it takes the mat.
“(Assistant) coach (Tyson) Baxter calls it wrestling with ‘attitude’ and I call it wrestling with ‘passion,’” Jackson County head coach Jason Powers said. “No matter what you call it, when we have that piece, we are hard to beat. We have wrestled that way a couple of different times this year and it has been a lot of fun to watch and coach. I expect our team to wrestle this way on Friday. If we do this, I know that we will be successful. I am very excited about this weekend and how our team is going to do.”
The duals were moved to Friday to avoid the threat of winter weather on Saturday.
The top two teams will advance to the state duals in Macon.
For the rest of this story, see the Jan. 9 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Panthers look to wrestle with attitude, passion at area duals
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry